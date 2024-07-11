Hope Breslin Joins Brooklyn FC as Attacking Midfielder

July 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed midfielder Hope Breslin ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Breslin, a dynamic attacking midfielder, was Angel City FC's first-ever draft pick in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and has since played for the Houston Dash and Wellington Phoenix FC in New Zealand.

"Today we welcome Hope Breslin back to New York City," said Brooklyn FC President Max Mansfield. "Her addition to our team is another step in our commitment to ensuring this team is built with a deep connection to our community."

Breslin attended the University of Illinois, where she was a key member of the Fighting Illini women's team from 2017 to 2021. In the 2022-23 season, she was selected 28th overall in the NWSL college draft, joining Angel City FC. In 2023, she joined the Houston Dash on a national team replacement contract during the FIFA Women's World Cup, which led to an opportunity with Wellington Phoenix FC.

"Signing for Brooklyn FC was one of the easiest decisions I've ever made." Said Breslin, "being able to play in front of my friends & family for the first time since high school will be a dream come true. New York is my home & will always hold a special place in my heart, so I'm honored & excited to represent Brooklyn FC and get started with this amazing group!

