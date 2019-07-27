Cards Clinch Season Series vs. Greeneville with Another Comeback Win

JOHNSON CITY - The Johnson City Cardinals clinched the set and the season series with another comeback win vs. the Greeneville Reds Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cards scored five runs in the sixth and seventh to win 5-2 in front of a crowd of 2,917.

Jake Sommers carded a quality start, limiting the Reds to two runs (two earned) over six innings. Down 2-0, the Cardinal bats got going in the sixth on a double steal by Chandler Redmond and Zach Jackson. Jackson scored from third on the double steal after moving first to third on a hit-and-run single by Redmond.

Liam Sabino then launched his fifth homer of the season to even the score at 2-2. The homer was his fifth of the season and concluded a ten-pitch at-bat.

The Cardinals took advantage of a pair of Reds errors in the seventh to take the lead. Trejyn Fletcher highlighted the inning with an RBI double down the third baseline. The second-round draft selection now has 11 RBIs in 14 games with Johnson City.

Enrique Perez (1-1) earned the win by striking out two and stranding two in a scoreless seventh. Hector Soto earned his first Johnson City save by striking out four in the eighth and ninth. Jose Zorrilla (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (three earned) in the seventh.

Johnson City outhit Greeneville 8-5. Redmond finished with three hits. Sabino and Kevin Vargas each finished with two. The Cards are now 5-3 vs. the Reds this season. The comeback win was the 14th of the season for Johnson City.

Sunday will be the final meeting of the regular season between the Cardinals (20-17) and Reds (16-21). The Cardinals will look for their first sweep since taking all three in a three-game set vs. Kingsport June 28-30. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The first 500 fans will receive a special HuSTLe Harder T-shirt. Johnson City is expected to start RHP Jose Moreno (2-3, 10.16 ERA)) vs. RHP Juan Abril (1-3, 4.67 ERA) for Greeneville.

The full Cardinal schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

