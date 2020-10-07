Cardinals, Missouri Lottery Name September Teacher of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals and Missouri Lottery are proud to announce Maria San Paolo of Cassville Intermediate School as our September Teacher of the Month.

Maria spent her summer teaching in-person summer school and thinking of ways to make her classroom as safe as possible for her kids to return for the 2020-21 school year. Because her students sit four to a table, she had to think of a creative way to socially distance her students from one another.

To do so, she made dividers from curtain rods and clear shower curtains, which divided each table into four private sections for the safety and well-being of her students during COVID-19.

Today, she continues to prepare virtual lesson plans for her students just in case another "wellness break" occurs at her school. Maria has also taken time to prepare virtual learning for students who are currently and may in the future be quarantined due to exposure to the virus--a necessity in keeping them caught up with the rest of the class.

Maria lets nothing stand in the way of the safety and success of her students, and that's why she's this month's Teacher of the Month, presented by Missouri Lottery.

To show gratitude for their important contributions to the Southwest Missouri community, Janice and each future Teacher of the Month will receive one 2021 Luxury Suite Rental with food and beverage for up to 18 people, one Ceremonial First Pitch, recognition on the Cardinals Video Board and 18 Cardinals Caps, all made possible by Missouri Lottery.

Created as a way to honor local-area educators from all grade levels, the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, is an opportunity for the Southwest Missouri community to shine the spotlight on teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students during these challenging times.

One hundred percent of Missouri Lottery profits are earmarked for education. In fact, since Lottery began 34 years ago, it has generated more than $6.5 BILLION for the state and public education.

To learn more about the Teacher of the Month award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, or to nominate a September Teacher of the Month, you can visit springfieldcardinals.com/molotteryteachers today.

