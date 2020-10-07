Soddies Saturday Spooktacular to Bring Halloween to Downtown Amarillo

October 7, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - A Soddies' "Saturday Spooktacular" outdoor family movie night presented by Sonic is scheduled for Saturday, October 17 at HODGETOWN and is set to bring a socially-distanced and safe Halloween to downtown Amarillo. The event will feature the showing of Disney's "Hocus Pocus" along with pre-movie, socially-distanced trick-or-treating around the concourse, adult, child and family costume contests, and more. Tickets for the event are limited and are on-sale now online at www.SodPoodles.com or HERE, over the phone, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect and enforced by HODGETOWN staff during the event and masks are required upon entry, exit, and while moving about the stadium but can be removed while seated. Entrance to the event will be located at the left-field (north) gates, which open at 5 p.m., and the movie is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Additionally, only clear, plastic totes/bags and empty candy buckets/bags are allowed through the gates.

From five to 6:30 p.m., event attendees and families may participate in outdoor, socially-distanced trick-or-treating around the stadium concourse. Sponsors and partners from around the community will be safely distanced at individual tables for spaced groups to visit and grab pre-packaged goodie/candy bags. Additionally, there will be a costume contest held for best individual adult/child costume and best group/family costume. All costumes worn at the event must be family-friendly.

A variety of movie seating will be available for purchase, including on-field, reserved square spaces, hospitality suites, and individual bowl seats.

On-field, marked square spaces are available to reserve in four or eight-person capacity (limited quantity). Four-person squares (10'x10') are $32 and eight-person (10'x20') squares are $64. Blankets and pillows are acceptable to bring on to the field, but folding chairs are prohibited. Sod Poodles Blankets (54"x84") can also be added to a reservation for $36 - various colors available and limited quantity available.

Private luxury suites, coterie (concourse) suites, and dugout (field-level) suites for 10 people are also available for purchase as group hospitality options.

Group hospitality options offered for 10 people are a Tailgate Meal suite, which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, and canned sodas, for $320, or a Movie-Night Snack suite, which includes a choice of 10 candy-item mix and match - Cotton Candy, M&M's Peanuts, M&M's, Sour Patch Kids, and Skittles, 10 Drinks - Sierra Mist, Mt Dew, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, and Water, Bottomless Popcorn, and Bottomless Peanuts for $200.

Individual bowl seats are $8 per seat. A Family Movie Meal Pack is available for purchase which includes two candy choices, two buckets of popcorn, and four drinks for $25. Standard concessions will also be open for individual-item ordering.

The Sod Poodles team store will be open from 5 p.m. (gates open) until all guests have left the park.

Fans can purchase tickets now online at www.SodPoodles.com or HERE, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available but ticket availability is not guaranteed.

For more information on HODGETOWN's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click HERE.

EVENT INFORMATION & GUIDELINES SUMMARY:

- All Guests MUST wear a mask or face covering at all times while inside the stadium unless seated at assigned seat/pod.

- Social distancing protocols will be in effect and enforced by HODGETOWN staff.

- Only ONE entrance to the event will be located at the left-field (north) gates (across from City Hall building)

- Gates open at 5 p.m.

- Movie scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

- Outdoor, socially-distanced trick-or-treating will be open for event attendees from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- ONLY clear, plastic totes/bags and EMPTY candy buckets/bags are allowed through the gates.

- Blankets and pillows are acceptable to bring on to the field, but folding chairs are prohibited.

- All costumes worn at the event MUST BE family-friendly.

- On-field, marked square spaces are available to reserve in four or eight-person capacity (limited quantity).

- Private luxury, upstairs suites, coterie (concourse) suites and dugout (field-level) suites for 10 people are available for purchase

- Guests can purchase tickets now online at www.SodPoodles.com, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 7, 2020

Soddies Saturday Spooktacular to Bring Halloween to Downtown Amarillo - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.