Naturals to Host the Kansas City Royals in An Exhibition Game at Arvest Ballpark

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that they'll be hosting a historic event on Monday, March 29, 2021 as they'll be welcoming their parent club, the Kansas City Royals, to Arvest Ballpark for an exhibition game with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Royals Exhibition Game, which is presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch, will mark the first time that the Royals have played at Arvest Ballpark, and the first time that they have played a game against Northwest Arkansas since the 2008 season, which was the Naturals inaugural year. The exhibition game will take place prior to the start of the 2021 season for both clubs.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the Kansas City Royals at Arvest Ballpark in 2021," said Naturals Vice President & General Manager Justin Cole. "The Royals have been tremendous partners over the years, and we could not be more excited to welcome the Royals franchise to Springdale next year."

The Naturals have been an affiliate of the Royals since relocating to Northwest Arkansas from Wichita in 2008. Prior to their relocation, the Wichita Wranglers served as the Royals' Double-A affiliate from 1995-2007. During their partnership with Kansas City, Northwest Arkansas has reached the playoffs seven times in 12 seasons, including winning the Texas League Championship in 2010.

"We have taken a lot of pride over the years to forge exceptionally strong relationships with our minor league affiliates and today we're excited to announce that we will bring a Major League exhibition game to Springdale," said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. "After the historically challenging year that 2020 brought us, especially on the minor league side, our visit to Northwest Arkansas will hopefully help in reinvigorating our fan base in the region and get baseball off on the right foot for 2021."

Tickets will go on sale to the public at a later date, so please stay tuned to nwanaturals.com for further updates. An exclusive pre-sale ticket window will be shared with 2021 ticket package holders this week. For any immediate questions, please email us at [email protected]

