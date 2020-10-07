Alternate Site Taxi Tees $17 Only Through October 14

Less than a week remains for Cardinals fans to jump on this limited-time t-shirt offer to show off Springfield's unique role in the 2020 St. Louis Cardinals season with our brand-new Alternate Training Site Shirt!

This one-of-a-kind, taxi-themed t-shirt and logo ties together Springfield and St. Louis after Hammons Field was utilized by Cardinals players--including names like Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, Johan Oviedo, Carlos Martinez, Jordan Walker and many more--for over two months during the 2020 Major League Baseball Season.

Only available through October 14, you can secure your Cardinals Alternate Training Site Shirt as a part of a Theme Ticket Package today for just $17 to commemorate this unique moment in Cardinals history. Each package comes with one t-shirt and one Field Box ticket voucher to a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game.

This is the ONLY 2020 season-themed apparel since Fly Together to come out of Hammons Field, so if you want to fill that giveaway gap between the 2019 and 2021 seasons, your Clydesdale-led chariot has arrived in the form of this shirt.

Available sizes range from S-XXXL ($2 add-on for XXL/XXXL) and are only available while supplies last. Designated drive-by pick-up time blocks will be announced once the shirts are available for pick-up. Items can also be shipped for an additional charge.

