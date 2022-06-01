Cardinals' Four Homers Sink Travelers

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals hit four home runs and handed the Arkansas Travelers a 7-1 loss on Wednesday night. Michael McGreevy delivered a strong six innings on the mound for the Cards and picked up his first Double-A win in his second Double-A start. Travs pitcher Connor Jones could not recapture the magic from his no-hitter last week and was knocked for four runs over five innings. Arkansas scored first on a two double by Connor Hoover in the top of the second but was held to only one hit the rest of the game.

Moments That Mattered

* After the Travs took the lead, Springfield answered in the bottom of the inning on a line drive homer by Julio Rodriguez to tie the score.

* Jones looked poised to get out of the third inning with no damage, but Moises Gomez drove a 1-2 pitch out to centerfield for his league best 18th home run on the year to put the Cardinals on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Connor Hoover: 1-2, BB, 2B, RBI

* RHP Jake Haberer: IP, BB, K

News and Notes

* Infielder Jose Caballero was reinstated from the Injured List before the game but did not play in the contest. In a corresponding move, infielder Riley Unroe was placed on the Development List.

* Travs pitching had not allowed more than two home runs in a previously this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with right-hander Levi Stoudt (4-3, 3.83) making the start against righty Gordon Graceffo (1-0, 2.57). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

