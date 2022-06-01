Grassroots Baseball Day at HODGETOWN Media Advisory

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks are proud to host Grassroots Baseball and their special guests Goose Gossage and Paul Matney at HODGETOWN on Wednesday, June 1 for "Grassroots Baseball Day".

Co-founders Jeff Idelson and Jean Fruth are making their rounds to select cities in the states that define the historic Route 66 corridor. The tour includes stops at various galleries and local ballparks for "Grassroots Baseball Day". The stops have included many baseball greats and the people that have helped contribute to the new book and the Grassroots Baseball program. Their Amarillo stop at HODGETOWN will include 22-year MLB veteran and Hall of Famer, Goose Gossage, and former Amarillo College President, Dr. Paul Matney who wrote the Texas excerpt in the book.

Fruth, an internationally acclaimed baseball photographer shot the photos for the book and includes photos of 2021 Sod Poodles Alek Thomas, and Stone Garrett during a stop at HODGETOWN in late July, 2021. Idelson served as the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum President from 2008-2019.

Gossage, a nine-time All-Star, World Series champion, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. His career included a career record of 124-107 with 310 saves, 1,002 games, and 1,502 strikeouts. He was known as one of the premier relief pitchers throughout the 1970s and '80s.

Gossage and the rest of the Grassroots Baseball trio have a full day of events at the ballpark with full details below.

They will be meeting with local members of the media at the ballpark and answering questions about the book, their careers, and the Grassroots Baseball program on the field level from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. near the Sod Poodles third base dugout. They will then have some time off before joining the voices of the Sod Poodles, Chris and Stefan Caray on the Talk of the Town Pregame show presented by Amarillo National Bank shortly before Gossage throws out a ceremonial first pitch around 6:45 p.m.

The Grassroots Baseball team will be hosting a Meet & Greet with all book buyers for a photo opportunity outside of the Sod Poodles team store from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Pre-orders of the book have been ongoing since the weekend while a limited number of books will be made available for purchase once gates open for the Sod Poodles contest against the Midland RockHounds.

Purchase of the book is the only way to guarantee a photo with the members at the Grassroots Baseball Day. A link to purchase the book cab be found here: https://bit.ly/3GAXIRY or through the Sod Poodles Team Store (www.ShopSodPoodles.com).

The Sod Poodles will also be raffling off signed Goose Gossage baseballs to lucky winners with a ticket to the game. Nine winners will receive a signed baseball and nine winners will receive their signed baseball from Gossage himself with a photo opportunity in the Fairly Group Club level during the game. Single-game tickets for this game as well as the remainder of the 2022 season are on sale now through. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.SodPoodles.com or call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547 or email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

