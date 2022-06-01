CC Opens Series with Win

SPRINGDALE - The Hooks employed 11 hits and excellent relief work to push past Northwest Arkansas, 8-7, in the series opener Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Corpus Christi has won seven of its last 12 games.

Luke Berryhill's first-inning double was the first of seven Hooks extra-base hits on the day.

Enmanuel Valdez launched a two-run homer in the third, handing CC a 4-1 lead. Dating to Saturday, Valdez has eight hits in his last 12 at-bats, including three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

The Naturals scored three times in the third and twice in the fourth against Jose Bravo to pull ahead, 6-4.

Yainer Diaz went 3-for-5 out of the clean-up spot, including a double in the third and RBI single in the fifth.

With the Hooks trailing 6-5 in the seventh, Wilyer Abreu clubbed a lead-off home run against starter Alec Marsh in the seventh. Abreu reached four times and scored three runs.

Later in the inning, Justin Dirden cashed in a Valdez walk and Diaz single with a two-run triple into right-center for an 8-6 Hooks lead. Dirden hit .360 with 16 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs in 25 May games.

Jonathan Sprinkle spun shutout baseball over a season-best 2 1/3 frames. Derek West struck out four in 1 1/3 frames. The lone hit allowed by West was a lead-off homer in the seventh.

Matt Ruppenthal earned his first Double-A save by keeping Northwest Arkansas off the board in the eighth and ninth.

Corpus Christi takes aim at back-to-back wins Wednesday night with Jimmy Endersby on the hill. First pitch 7:05.

