Captains Announce Promotional Schedule for 2024 Season

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Excitement is building as the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, unveil their much-anticipated promotional calendar for the 2024 season. Fans can expect an array of engaging activities, including the debut of specialty jerseys, an assortment of giveaways, and a series of innovative theme nights.

The Captains 66 home game schedule begins with Opening Weekend at Classic Auto Group Park on Friday, April 5 (6:35 pm EST) against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Some of the new promotions this season include Star Wars Night, Science Is Cool Night, Pride Night, Northeast Ohio Wrestling Night: Skipper's Revenge, and many others. Get your tickets now.

Total Eclipse Weekend: Friday, April 5th, Opening Night: Kick off the Total Eclipse Weekend with the excitement of the first game of the season, setting the stage for a weekend filled with baseball and astronomical wonders.Saturday & Sunday, Themed Jerseys: On both days, the Captains will wear special "Totality" themed jerseys to commemorate the eclipse. These unique jerseys will add an extra layer of excitement to the games and provide fans with a visual treat. Monday, Eclipse Viewing Party: The weekend will culminate in a free viewing party of the eclipse,, allowing fans to experience the awe-inspiring event together with the community.

Medieval Metal Night: This isn't your momma's Renaissance Fair... Prepare yourself for a night of intense full-contact sword combat, deafening heavy metal music, and big turkey legs eaten straight off the bone, all while our beloved Captains attempt to slay the Dayton Dragons on the field.

World's Largest Bubble Festival: In an eco-friendly tribute to the 1986 Cleveland Balloon Fest, we're attempting to launch over 1.6 million bubbles in less than 60 seconds! Be one of the first 500 fans to grab FREE bubbles at the gate & join in on this one-in-a-lifetime spectacle. Or you can just BYOB (bubbles, of course)

We're NOT Detroit Night: Cleveland may not be perfect, but it's home. And it's sure as s#%+ a LOT nicer than Detroit.

Night of a Dozen Donkeys: While this historic year marks the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, it ALSO marks the INAUGURAL running of the Lake County Donkey Derby! Come cheer on your favorite Cleveland celebrities & local influencers as they saddle up and race these highly underrated & majestic animals. So break out your nicest attire & your elaborate derby hats and place your bets on who will take home the gold at this highly prestigious sporting event.

Fans can look forward to new daily promotions at Classic Auto Group Park including Tuesdays with Picantes Baseball, Dawg Days - Thursdays, Fireworks Fridays (June- August) and Sundays are Family Fun Sundays by Classic Auto Group featuring pre-game player auto groups and catch on the field plus post-game kids run the bases.

The highly anticipated 2024 season promises an exciting lineup of fan engagement with six captivating giveaways and five exclusive specialty jerseys along with jersey auctions. Stay tuned for more information as we set sail into the season.

To read more about the Lake County Captains promotional schedule visit CaptainsBaseball.com. Exclusive ticket memberships and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS (9467). Exclusive merchandise at ShopCaptains.com.

