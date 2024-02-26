Chiefs Single-Game Tickets on Sale Starting March 1

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced that individual-game tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 1, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Dozer Park box office will be open from 10:00-4:30 on Friday for fans looking to purchase tickets in person. Tickets can also be purchased online at peoriachiefs.com starting Friday morning.

Single-game tickets start at $13 and are available for all 66 home games, including Opening Night on April 9, the June 29 Taylor Swift ticket raffle and the July 4 contest against the South Bend Cubs.

Current season ticket holders are invited to call (309) 680-4000 prior to the Friday sale to take advantage of the priority purchasing period.

All told, the Chiefs will host Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids a season-high 12 times, while they welcome in South Bend nine times in 2024.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Season tickets remain available for the 2024 season. Ticket packages start as low as $90. Group spaces can accommodate parties of up to 400 people and are also on sale now. For more information, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

