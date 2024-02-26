Cubs Opening Night VIP Ticket Package on Sale March 4

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cubs baseball returns to Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05pm as the South Bend Cubs face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Milwaukee Brewers High-A affiliate. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. You can be a part of the festivities with the South Bend Cubs Opening Night VIP Ticket Package, on sale Monday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Presented by Bud Light, Federated Media, and ABC-57, this popular VIP ticket package is your first opportunity to secure the new South Bend Cubs Series Shirt. Every year since 2019 the Cubs have created a limited-edition t-shirt with a one-of-a-kind design. Those who purchase the package will receive a voucher to exchange at the Cubs Den Team Store for their shirt. Shirts will be available for pickup beginning April 2.

Valued at $85, the Opening Night package is only $40 but limited to the first 200 fans. Tickets can be purchased by visit SouthBendCubs.com or by calling (574) 235-9988. A $5 processing fee will be added to all orders.

The Opening Night VIP ticket package includes:

A seat in the Budweiser Picnic Garden

Two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (includes soda, lemonade, & water) beginning at 6pm

Two drink vouchers good for Bud Light or Budweiser (must be at least 21 years old)

Limited edition Cubs Series Shirt

Two days after the Opening Night VIP ticket package goes on sale, individual-game tickets for all home games will be available starting on March 6 at 10 a.m.

