Canaries Sneak by Monarchs Late

July 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs lost a tight one Monday night at the Birdcage, falling in walk-off fashion to the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-2.

Jordan Barth hit a walk-off single to clinch the victory for Sioux Falls in the opener of a four-game series.

Jacob Robson homered for Kansas City, but six Canaries pitchers combined to hold the Monarchs to six hits on the game.

Zach Matson threw six innings of one-run baseball for Kansas City, but left with a no-decision.

Sioux Falls got the game's first run on a bases-loaded walk from Ozzie Martinez, though Matson struck out Darnell Sweeney to prevent further runs.

Kansas City tied the game on Robson's home run to lead off the third. It was his fifth longball of the season, tying the game at one.

That score held until the eighth. Matson allowed six hits and walked two in his six innings of work. He struck out six. The left-hander from Garden City, Missouri has allowed two total runs over his last two starts (12 IP).

Kansas City took the lead in the eighth on an RBI double from Odubel Herrera to score LJ Hatch. It was Herrera's fourth double in his last two games (he knocked three in Sunday's win over Fargo-Moorhead).

The Canaries tied the score in the bottom of the eighth on a leadoff home run from Jabari Henry to make it 2-2.

The final blow came in the ninth inning. Shamoy Christopher led off the inning with a single, and was pulled for pinch runner Carson Clowers.

The next batter, Hunter Clanin, laid down a bunt. Monarchs first baseman Brian O'Grady made a high throw to second, putting men on second and third for Sweeney.

Sweeney was intentionally walked to load the bases for Barth, who singled down the left-field line to end the game.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Sioux Falls meet for the second game of four on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Cody Deason will start for the Monarchs against the Canaries' Chris Hardin.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.