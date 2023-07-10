Five Straight and a Sweep for Lake Country

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Everyone at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park went home happy on Sunday afternoon following a series sweep of the Kane County Cougars. The Hounds stretch their winning streak to 5 after today's 4-1 victory.

Randall Delgado tossed another gem on the mound for the Hounds, pitching 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits, and 1 walk, striking out a season-high 12 hitters. Out of the Lake Country bullpen, Michael DeSanti, Brady Kais and Jojanse Torres combined to work the final 3 innings, scattering 2 hits and 1 run over those final three frames.

Tyler Hill definitely made his presence felt this afternoon both with the bat and behind the plate. Hill got the start at catcher and reached base all 4 times he came up. The backstop went 3-3 with a double and an RBI to go along with a walk. Jaxx Groshans, the other half of the DockHounds catching duo, had a single and a double as well. At the top of the order, Thomas Jones and Demetrius Sims both stayed hot. Jones went 2-3 with another homer, a double and a walk. Sims went 3-3 with 3 singles.

Next up for Lake Country is a three game series to wrap up the homestand against the Sioux City Explorers. Tomorrow night's pitching matchup will feature two of the best starters in the American Association. Mike Shawaryn will get the ball for the DockHounds, while Soloman Bates will take the hill for the Explorers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 tomorrow night at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

