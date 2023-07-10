Barth, Birds Walk-Off Kansas City
July 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth innjng on Monday as the Canaries walked-off Kansas City 3-2 at the Bird Cage.
Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the second inning when Ozzie Martinez drew a bases loaded walk but the Monarchs tied the game in the top of the third with a solo homerun.
The 1-1 score held until the eighth inning when an RBI double put Kansas City ahead 2-1 but Jabari Henry belted a solo homerun in the bottom portion to knot things back up.
Brady Stover tossed a scoreless top of the ninth before Shamoy Christopher drew a walk to leadoff the bottom half. Pinch runner Carson Clowers reached third base on a throwing error before racing home on Barth's game-winning single to left field.
Barth and Mike Hart each finished with two hits as the Birds move to 24-30 overall. The two teams will meet again Tuesday at 6:35pm.
