Canadians Capitalize on Miscues to Take Series Finale

Tuesday's series finale went Vancouver's way as the visiting Canadians (7-13, 22-35) defeated the Eugene Emeralds (10-9, 26-31) by a final score of 9-0 at PK Park.

After the Emeralds jumped out to the early lead on Monday, the Canadians returned the favor twenty-four hours later, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a leadoff walk to Tanner Morris, a passed ball, wild pitch, and eventually an RBI groundout from Philip Clarke.

Three innings later, the C's doubled their lead, once again thanks in-part to a passed ball. With Clarke sitting on second after a one-out single and a passed ball, a Will Robertson single to left field scored Clarke from second to make it 2-0.

Vancouver added three more runs in the fifth, the first coming on a pair of back-to-back throwing errors on a pickoff play that resulted in Luis De Los Santos coming around to score from first. Later in the inning, Jesus Lopez belted his first home run of the season, a line-drive, two-run shot to left field that gave Vancouver a 5-0 lead after five innings.

The C's added four more insurance runs for good measure in the ninth inning as a Dominic Abbadessa fielder's choice, a Pedro Martinez fielding error, and a Tanner Morris double all combined to put Eugene in a 9-0 deficit, putting an emphatic cap on a 9-0 victory in the finale of the three-game series.

Kohl Franklin returned to starting action making his first appearance since July 23 and the 19-year old right-hander picked up right where he left off firing 3.0 hitless innings while allowing just one unearned run and one walk along with five strikeouts despite taking the tough-luck loss.

The Ems now aim to reset and start anew on Wednesday when they open up a three-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at PK Park.

