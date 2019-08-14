Spokane Sweeps Boise with a 3-1 Victory

BOISE, ID - In the final game of the season, the Spokane Indians (Short Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) defeated the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) 3-1 at Memorial Stadium Tuesday night.

Breiling Eusebio began the ball game with six-straight outs but in the top of the third, the Indians scored their first run off a throwing error from Eusebio to make it 1-0 Spokane. It was a soft ground ball hit back to the pitcher and Eusebio sent the throw outside of Jacobs' reach at first base.

With the bases loaded, Ezequiel Tovar grounded a ball over towards short and the throw to second wasn't in time and Robert Metz scored. That tied up the ballgame at 1-1 after the fourth inning.

From there, the Indians struck back with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Spokane second baseman Jake Hoover singled with a zipper to center field that scored a run and Spokane took the 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Cristian Inoa grounded into a fielder's choice that sent a run across and Spokane lead it 3-1.

That would be the final as Boise could not muster across a run after the sixth.

The Hawks now begin a 17-day excursion where they will play five different series on the road against four different teams before coming back to Memorial Stadium on August 31. Boise will begin the road trip against the Hillsboro Hops with a first pitch set for 7:05 PDT (8:05 MDT).

