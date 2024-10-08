Can Messi & Miami Set the Single-Season Points Record!?: Twellman's Takes
October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action MLS action!
Congratulations to all those involved as the league set an attendance record over 11 million fans for the 1st time in league history and the final weekend yet to happen.
Last week, Inter Miami went into Columbus and Toronto and got 6 points. Messi scored 2 goals in Ohio while Campana scored in the 93rd minute to eliminate Toronto but more importantly keep the dream alive of setting the most points in a regular season record. Can they get it done?
The Seattle Sounders are a tried and tested group and this will most likely be the last run for this group under Schmetzer, and they have won 11 of 14 games heading into the playoffs. Do the Sounders have what it takes for a deep playoff run?
Finally, we have to talk about the disappointment in Toronto. It's safe to say that Lorenzo Insigne and his stay in MLS has been underwhelming to say the least. He's played in 54 games since coming to MLS and they've won a total of 14 games when he play, with only 6 goals in those games.
