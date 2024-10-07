Calgary Signs Free Agent and Former Roughneck Dane Dobbie

October 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announced they have signed unrestricted free agent Dane Dobbie through the 2024-25 NLL Season.

Dobbie, a native of Elora ON, played 13 seasons in Calgary after being drafted by the franchise fourth overall in the 2007 NLL Entry Draft. During his time with the Roughnecks he tallied 889 points in 182 games, and more recently became the 13th player in NLL history to reach 1000 career points, and the 7th player in NLL history to reach 500 goals scored. The 37-year-old remains the leading point scorer all-time for the Roughnecks franchise, and also holds the record for assists (454) and power play goals. Dobbie returns to Calgary after spending the last three seasons with the San Diego Seals.

"We are excited to have Dane back in a Roughnecks jersey" said Head Coach Josh Sanderson. "Dane's leadership qualities and compete level will help our younger players both on and off the floor, and he will make a significant impact to our offence, especially our power play unit."

Dobbie will join former teammates Curtis Dickson, Jesse King and Eli Salama among others, as Roughnecks training camp opens in Calgary November 1st. The 2024-25 NLL Season opening weekend is slated for December 1st, with Calgary on the road for their first two games of the season before returning to the Roughhouse for the Home Opener Party on Saturday, December 28th. Faceoff is set for 7pm, with tickets available early December.

