Defender Evan Messenger Added to Rush Roster

October 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed 28-year-old left-handed defender Evan Messenger to a one-year contract.

Evan Messenger, Mike Messenger's cousin, has spent five seasons in the National Lacrosse League with Vancouver, San Diego and Panther City.

In 46 career games, the 6'1 190lbs two-way threat has seven goals, 18 assists, 79 loose balls and 18 caused turnovers. The Delta, BC product had one assist in two games vs Saskatchewan.

The Rush picked Evan Messenger and Matt Hossack from Panther City Lacrosse Club during the dispersal draft in September.

