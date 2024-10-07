Bandits Acquire Cattoni, Sixth-Round Pick
October 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired forward Taite Cattoni and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft.
Cattoni (5'9", 180 lbs., 7/22/1998) registered 21 points (6+15) and 18 loose-ball recoveries in 11 games for the Wings in 2023-24. A three-year NLL veteran, Cattoni has 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points and 77 loose-ball recoveries in 29 career games for Philadelphia and Panther City. A native of Buckhorn, Ontario, Cattoni was selected by Panther City in the third round (33rd overall) of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft.
