Theme Nights Announced for 2024-2025 Albany FireWolves Season

October 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the Theme Nights for home games at MVP Arena during the 2024-2025 season.

The FireWolves will play nine home games this upcoming NLL season and each game will have a unique theme. All home games will be played on Saturday nights at 7 PM at MVP Arena in downtown Albany.

Get tickets now: https://albanyfirewolves.com/tickets/ticket-center/

Home Opener - WHITEOUT

Saturday, November 30 vs Saskatchewan Rush

Wear white to whiteout MVP Arena as the FireWolves open the 2024-2025 season against the Saskatchewan Rush. Bring the whole family with our affordable Family 4 Pack: 4 tickets, 4 drinks, and 4 hot dogs for $99!

Happy Howlidays

Saturday, December 14 vs Calgary Roughnecks

Join the FireWolves for a Howliday celebration! The night will include a Teddy Bear Toss, a visit from Santa, and more holiday themed fun. All fans are encouraged to wear their best ugly sweater.

Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer

Saturday, January 4 vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

The FireWolves are boxing out cancer. Join us in recognizing those affected on this special night. The team will wear specialty jerseys honoring the life of Tucker Williams who lost his battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014.

Star Wars Night

Saturday, January 18 vs Colorado Mammoth

In a galaxy far far away...join the FireWolves for a night of Star Wars themed fun!

Indigenous Celebration

Saturday, February 15 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Join the FireWolves in honoring the Indigenous origins of the game of lacrosse and as we educate fans on the history behind North America's oldest team sport.

Alphie's Birthday Bash

Saturday, February 22 vs Philadelphia Wings

It's Alphie's birthday and you're invited! Celebrate the Wolf of Pearl Street with Alphie's mascot friends.

Marvel Super Hero Night

Saturday, March 15 vs Georgia Swarm

Calling all heroes! Bring your favorite Marvel characters to life at our comic book workshop and join us for a super night of lacrosse.

Celebrate 518

Saturday, March 22 vs Buffalo Bandits

Albany is our den! The FireWolves will showcase the best of the Capital Region all night long as they celebrate the 518.

Retro Night

Saturday, April 12 vs San Diego Seals

The FireWolves are throwing it back on Retro Night with specialty jerseys as they party through the decades.

Join the FireWolves all season long on Saturday nights at 7 PM for action-packed lacrosse, family fun, and the best ticket in town.

View the FireWolves full season schedule here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/schedule/2024-25-albany-firewolves-schedule/

Don't miss out on the FireWolves' Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.