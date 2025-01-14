Calgary Roughnecks Get Set for Marvel Super Hero Night

National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks are back on WestJet Field on Saturday, January 18th for Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Pete the Plumber! The Roughnecks will be wearing special edition Guardians of the Galaxy jerseys as they take on the Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm mst.

For the first time in the National Lacrosse League, the matchup will also be broadcast on Radio Sur Sangam/Lok Sath 94.7FM in Punjabi and Hindi. This historic broadcast allows a new community to discover a love for the game of lacrosse and reaffirms the Roughnecks commitment to community engagement.

The first 3000 fans through the doors on game day will receive a free Marvel 'Legends of Lax' comic book, featuring Calgary Roughnecks players alongside favourite Marvel heroes. At the half time break, prepare to be wowed by the SuperDogs who will be performing all their favourite tricks and stunts for Roughnecks fans.

Post-game, the first 200 fans on the turf will receive a free poster featuring Roughnecks defensemen Harrison Matsuoka, Robert Hudson, Griffin Hall and Ethan Ticehurst, who will be signing autographs 20 minutes after the conclusion of the game. The party continues in the Telus Club post-game, with a performance by Double Suede which is free for all fans to attend.

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off post game, and fans can make their bid at www.elevateauctions.com/marvel from Thursday, January 16th at 10am until Tuesday, January 21st at 8pm. There will also be replica jerseys available for purchase at the CGY Team Store at the Scotiabank Saddledome on game day.

Tickets are available now starting at just $35.70 for endzone seating (plus applicable fees and taxes) and can be purchased at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

