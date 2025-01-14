Seals Trade Belgrave for Watson

The San Diego Seals have acquired forward Dylan Watson in a trade with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, sending defenseman Drew Belgrave and a 2027 second-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for Watson.

A second-year NLL pro, Watson was the Desert Dogs' fifth-leading scorer as a rookie during the 2023-24 season having tallied 19 goals and 16 assists (35 total points) while appearing in all 18 games. He also showed tenacity, securing 42 loose balls.

This season, Watson played in three of the Desert Dogs' first six games, tallying a pair of goals, five assists (seven total points) while securing 11 loose balls.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Watson spent the 2023 season as a graduate student-athlete at Jacksonville University and spending his first four collegiate seasons at Georgetown where he helped lead the Hoyas to three Big East titles and as a junior in 2022, he was named the Big East Attack Player of the Year.

A 2017 second-round pick by the Toronto Rock, Belgrave spent one season (2018) with the Rock before joining the Seals in 2018. In four-plus seasons with San Diego, including playoffs, the left-handed defenseman secured 194 loose balls and forced 63 turnovers while scoring four goals and tallying 12 assists.

