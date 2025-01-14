Tucker out Lymphoma

The Story of Tucker

Tucker, the son of former Bandits player Shawn Williams, lost his battle with Burkitt lymphoma in 2014. In response to Tucker's diagnosis while Williams was playing for the Buffalo Bandits, the franchise and city of Buffalo rallied around Tucker and the Williams family by hosting the first-ever Tucker Out Lymphoma Night on April 5, 2014. The annual game has continued here in Buffalo ever since and has raised over $150,000 for pediatric cancer care in Tucker's honor since that first night. Tucker is remembered for his "Braver than Brave" spirit in his fight against lymphoma, with the original superhero logo designed by a member of the extended Williams family featured on the front crest of the jerseys. The official color of lymphoma awareness, lime green, is featured prominently on the jersey.

Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup

The Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, and Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup, a multi-game series honoring the life of Tucker Williams, the son of Desert Dogs Head Coach and General Manager Shawn Williams and the younger brother of Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams. Tucker lost his battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma on December 17, 2014, at just 8 years old.

This series builds on the legacy of Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, which was started in 2014 by Scott Loffler, Buffalo Bandits' Senior Director of Lacrosse Operations. The first event took place in April of that year, as the Bandits rallied around Tucker and the Williams family during his courageous fight. A decade later, this meaningful initiative expands into a multi-team competition that will bring together the lacrosse community to honor Tucker's memory and raise awareness for lymphoma research and pediatric oncology.

The Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup brings together three teams with deep ties to Tucker's story: the Buffalo Bandits, where the initiative began; the Albany FireWolves, where Tucker's older brother Dyson now plays for his rookie season; and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, where Shawn Williams serves as Head Coach and General Manager.

Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup Schedule

The competition will span five games across the 2024-25 NLL season, featuring matchups among the FireWolves, Bandits, and Desert Dogs.

Standings and Tiebreakers

RANK TEAM W L OTL POINTS

1 Las Vegas Desert Dogs 1 0 0 2

2 Albany FireWolves 0 0 1 1

3 Buffalo Bandits 0 0 0 0

Standings System:

2 points for a win

2 points for an OT win

1 point for an OT loss

0 points for a regulation loss

Overall Tiebreakers

In the event of teams finishing the series with the same number of points, the following tiebreakers will be applied in order:

Head-to-head winning percentage between tied teams: The team with the better win-loss record in games played directly against the other tied team(s) will be ranked higher.

Head-to-head winning percentage vs. common opponents played the same number of times: Performance against shared opponents will help distinguish the teams' rankings.

Head-to-head goal differential: The difference between goals scored and goals conceded in games between the tied teams will be evaluated. (If three or more teams are tied, this tiebreaker only applies if all tied teams have played each other.)

Strength of victory: This measures the combined win percentage of all teams defeated by the tied teams, accounting for repeated victories against the same opponent.

Strength of schedule: The combined win percentage of all opponents faced by the tied teams will be calculated, with repeated matchups counting multiple times.

Leaguewide goal differential: The difference between goals scored and goals conceded in all Cup games.

Goals For: Total goals scored in all Cup games.

Goals Against: Total goals conceded in all Cup games.

Coin toss: If no distinction can be made using the above criteria, the final tiebreaker will be a random coin toss.This system ensures fairness and emphasizes team performance across all matchups while honoring the competitive spirit of the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup.

Results:

Game 1 | Vegas Desert Dogs - 12 Albany FireWolves - 11 (OT)

A legacy of Unity and Inspiration

"This Cup is a huge honor for our family," said Shawn Williams. "From the very first Tucker Out Lymphoma Night in Buffalo to this new Cup, the lacrosse community has been there for us. Tucker's legacy continues to inspire, and we are so grateful for the support in raising awareness and making a difference."

Dyson Williams added, "It'll be an honor to compete in a Tucker Out game and for the Cup as we try and carry on Tucker's legacy"

Scott Loffler reflected on its origins and growth: "We started Tucker Out Lymphoma Night to rally around Tucker and the Williams family during a challenging time. Seeing this initiative evolve into a multi-team Cup is a testament to Tucker's impact and the strength of the lacrosse community."

Tucker Out Lymphoma Night

Saturday, February 1

Our annual opportunity to celebrate the story of Tucker Williams and raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. This is always one of the most meaningful and memorable nights to be in Banditland.

