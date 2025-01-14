Player Transactions

January 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Cameron Pilon to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Dylan Watson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Drew Belgrave and their second round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

