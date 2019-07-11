Cal Raleigh Clubs a Pair Bombs in 5-2 Win

MODESTO, CA. - Cal Raleigh recorded his fourth multi-homer game to propel the Modesto Nuts to a 5-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

Cal Raleigh singled home a run in the first inning to put the Nuts (42-49; 12-9) in front against Reiss Knehr (L, 3-2). Knehr worked 5.1 innings allowing three runs with eight strikeouts.

After the Storm (44-45; 9-12) tied the game in the fourth, Matt Sanders delivered a sac fly to put the Nuts back in front.

Back-to-back triples by the Storm in the sixth tied the game before Cal Raleigh cranked his first home run of the night to put the Nuts back on top. In the seventh, Raleigh added some insurance with an opposite field two-run homer.

Meanwhile, Penn Murfee (W, 5-2) heaved a career-high seven innings while allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Nick Duron (S, 1/1) was the only arm out of the Nuts' bullpen. The righty had to work around just one single in two scoreless innings.

