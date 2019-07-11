Green Pitches Two-Hitter for Ninth Win of the Season

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide took game one of the three-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers. Rawhide are now 7-0 this season against the 66ers. Josh Green started for the Rawhide and only gave up two hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out a career-high 11 batters.

Green and the Rawhide pitching staff did not need a lot of run support, but the Visalia bats delivered five runs. Rawhide scored first in the third inning. With runners on second and third, L.T. Tolbert grounded out to second to drive in Camden Duzenack . Luis Alejandro Basabe followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. In the fourth, Anfernee Grier extended Visalia's lead when he hit an RBI single to left field.

66ers had an opportunity to tie up the game in the seventh inning when Jared Miller walked the bases loaded with one out. Luis Castillo came in relief of Miller and only gave up one run off a walk. That run was the only run scored by Inland Empire in the game.

Visalia tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning to squash any rally opportunity for the 66ers. Eduardo Diaz got his first RBI of the season for the Rawhide when he singled to left field and Basabe scored. The fifth and final run scored by the Rawhide was off a wild pitch by Jorge Tavarez .

Green earned his ninth win of the season while Bradish now has six losses this season. Rawhide look to continue to dominate the 66ers in game two tomorrow.

