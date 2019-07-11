Giants Snap Quakes' Nine-Game Win Streak

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Snapping a nine-game win streak, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes fell to the San Jose Giants in the series opener by a final score of 5-2.

Following a perfect 6-0 road trip for the Quakes (54-35, 13-8), the Giants (39-51, 9-12) halted Rancho's July momentum by silencing their offense on Wednesday at LoanMart Field.

Dereck Rodriguez, who spent time with the San Francisco Giants in both 2018 and 2019, tossed 4.2 innings with two earned runs and nine strikeouts in his first career start with San Jose.

Offensively for the Giants, Heliot Ramos (No. 2 SF Giants prospect) notched the game-winner by blasting a solo shot in the top of the fifth, making it a 3-2 lead.

Matt Frisbee (5-7), following Rodriguez, tallied the win by finishing the contest with 4.1 scoreless innings, six strikeouts and one walk.

The loss went to Austin Hamilton (3-2), as he surrendered three earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.

The Quakes did mash a few homers on Wednesday, as Jeren Kendall (11th) smacked a lead-off jack, while Niko Hulsizer (4th) added a mammoth solo shot in the second. Although the home runs knotted the game at 2-2 after two innings of play, San Jose rallied off the final three runs of the game.

As Rancho seeks to bounce back in game two, RHP Michael Grove (0-3) is tabbed as the starter, while RHP Jake Wong (2-1) goes for San Jose.

