Cabrera's Homer Kickstarts Erie's Offense in Win

April 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (2-0) made it consecutive wins to open the season with an 8-2 win over Harrisburg (0-2).

Daniel Cabrera opened the scoring for Erie in the second inning with a three-run blast against Harrisburg starter Cole Henry. Later in the frame, Gage Workman doubled home Ben Malgeri to give Erie a 4-0 lead. Henry lasted just 1.2 innings.

The SeaWolves tacked on two more in the third. After a leadoff Jake Holton double, Hao-Yu Lee singled home Erie's fifth run on his first Double-A hit. He later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Malgeri.

Ty Madden started for Erie and turned in four perfect innings. He struck out five batters.

Harrisburg scratched out an unearned run against reliever Tim Naughton when Brady House's infield single scored J.T. Arruda, who had reached on Workman's error.

Lee punctuated a three-hit game with his first Erie home run in the eighth inning. The solo home run made it 7-1 Erie. Stephen Scott's sacrifice fly later in the frame extended Erie's lead to 8-1.

Robert Hassell III's RBI single in the eighth against Jake Higginbotham scored the first earned run against Erie pitching this season. Joel Peguero tossed a perfect ninth in his Detroit organizational debut to finish the game for Erie.

Naughton (1-0) earned the win. Henry (0-1) took the loss.

The SeaWolves look for the three-game sweep on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Jackson Jobe makes his season debut against Dustin Saenz.

