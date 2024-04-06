Binghamton Routs New Hampshire in First Victory of 2024 Season

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1) scored early and often and defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 9-3, on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. It marked Binghamton's first victory of the 2024 season.

The Rumble Ponies got the scoring started in the first inning for the second-straight game. Rhylan Thomas and Alex Ramírez hit back-to-back singles with one out. Then with two outs, Matt Rudick hit an RBI single and later JT Schwartz hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.

New Hampshire (1-1) stormed back to tie the game in the second inning. Rainer Nuñez and Devonte Brown started the frame with walks and later in the inning Michael Turconi hit a two-run single and Alan Roden hit an RBI double that made it 3-3.

The Rumble Ponies grabbed the lead back in the second inning. Wyatt Young led off the frame with a solo home run, after hitting two homers over 90 games with Binghamton last season. Later in the frame, Rudick hit an RBI single that made it 5-3.

Binghamton stretched its lead with a four-spot in the fourth. Jett Williams got the inning started with a four-pitch walk. A few batters later, Kevin Parada smoked an RBI single to make it 4-3. Later in the frame, Jeremiah Jackson and Schwartz had back-to-back RBI walks with the bases loaded and Young added an RBI walk to make it 9-3.

Troy Miller started on the mound for Binghamton and made his first start in 365 days. Miller allowed three runs over three innings with a strikeout. The Ponies' bullpen was stellar, as Junior Santos (1-0) tossed three hitless innings and Wilkin Ramos earned his first save with three scoreless frames.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their season-opening series with the Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 12:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Thomas, Parada, Rudick, and Schwartz had multi-hit games...Schwartz (3 RBI) and Rudick (2 RBI) had multi-RBI games...The Ponies drew 11 walks and issued just three...Thomas scored three runs...Ramírez went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored, and a stolen base.

