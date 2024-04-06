Squirrels Break out Bats for First Win of 2024

April 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Christian Koss finished a double shy of the cycle, Jimmy Glowenke picked up four hits and Hunter Bishop drove his first Double-A homer as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Somerset Patriots, 13-3, for their first win of the 2024 season on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels (1-1) had a pair of five-run innings to run away from the Patriots (1-1) and even the season-opening series.

Koss went 3-for-3 with a homer, a triple, four RBIs, two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in his second game with the Giants organization after being traded from the Red Sox last week.

Glowenke reached base five times, going 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

Carson Ragsdale made his Double-A debut and struck out seven batters over four innings. After allowing a two-run homer to the third batter he faced, Agustin Ramirez, he held the Patriots scoreless the rest of his outing.

Trailing, 2-1, entering the top of the second inning, Koss plated two with a triple to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-2. After a run-scoring groundout by Grant McCray, Bishop clubbed a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-2 against Patriots starter Bailey Dees (Loss, 0-1).

In the fourth, Glowenke singled to left to bring home two runs and stretch the Richmond advantage to 8-2.

The Flying Squirrels piled on five more runs in the fifth inning to take a 13-2 lead. Brett Auerbach hit a two-run double and Koss followed with a two-run homer. Victor Bericoto added an RBI single to cap the scoring for the Richmond offense.

The Flying Squirrels scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning on a double-play groundout.

Tanner Kiest (Win, 1-0) made his Double-A debut and threw a scoreless fifth inning. Nick Swiney pitched two scoreless innings and Tyler Myrick worked a scoreless ninth.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots will play the rubber match of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy will start for Richmond countered by Somerset right-hander Trystan Vrieling.

