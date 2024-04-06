Fightin Phils Drop First Game of Season at Bowie

April 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bowie, MD) - The Reading Fightin Phils (1-1) dropped their first game of the 2024 season on Saturday night, falling 19-1 to the Bowie Baysox (1-1).

Reading's lone offense came in the top of the first inning when Gabriel Rincones Jr. homered for the second-straight night, a laser over the right-field fence. Outside of that, the R-Phils manufactured just one more hit, a single from Marcus Lee Sang in the top of the third. In total, Reading had four base runners on the evening.

Bowie began to break the game open in the bottom of the second inning. The inning featured a three-run home run from Collin Burns and Jud Fabian went back-to-back with a solo home run. The Baysox then added seven runs in the bottom of the third. Dylan Beavers, Billy Cook, John Rhoades, Frederick Bencosme, Connor Pavolony and Burns all added hits in the frame to put Bowie up 11-1 at the end of the third.

The Baysox then added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. A double from Pavolony and a two-run single from Burns led the charge in that frame for Bowie. After a scoreless fifth, Bowie tacked on five more runs in the sixth. Mitch Neunborn pitched for Reading and walked five hitters, starting the rally for the Baysox in that inning. Bowie was held off the board in the game's final two frames.

Efrain Contreras (L, 0-1) got the start for Reading and was tagged for eight runs and seven hits over 3.2 innings. Andrew Baker followed and allowed five runs in one inning of work. Zach Haake worked 1.2 frames and surrendered one hit and one run. Carlos Francisco and Andrew Schultz each had scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

Bowie's pitching was strong as Kyle Brnovich started and 4.2 innings, allowing just two hits, one run, and picking up five strikeouts. Kyle Virbitsky (W, 1-0) followed in relief with 1.1 scoreless frames. Trey McGow tossed two-scoreless innings and Houston Roth finished things up with a scoreless ninth inning.

Reading finishes its first series of the regular season at the Bowie Baysox on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trace Bright for Bowie. Pregame coverage is underway at 12:45 p.m. and you can listen at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Reading Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2024 season on Tuesday against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

