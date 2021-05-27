Buying Made Easier at Boulders' Concession Stands

Rockland County, NY - It has become a bit easier to purchase items at the Palisades Credit Union Park concession stands.

To help welcome fans back for the 2021 season, the New York Boulders have worked with Fiserv to install Bypass software and Clover® point-of-sale devices throughout the ballpark to simplify how fans buy concessions.

Beginning with the New York Boulders' opening night game on May 27, fans purchasing tickets online through the team's website will be able to tack on concession vouchers that will help them ease their way through food and drink lines. Self-service kiosks have been added at concession stands where a patron can use a tablet to place their order and receive a numbered ticket that will be redeemed when their food and drink is ready for pickup. Fans will also be able to make contactless payments through mobile wallets including Apple Pay®, Google Pay® and Samsung Pay®.

The streamlined approach to concessions is designed to promote digital ordering, limit lines at concessions stands, and enable fans to spend more time watching the game.

"We feel that this will enhance the overall experience at the Park for our fans," Boulders' Executive Vice-President Rob Janetschek said.

If the full amount of the concession voucher is not used on a single game day the remaining balance will be carried over to the next ticket purchased for a Boulders' game.

The New York Boulders' much anticipated Frontier League debut arrives on May 27 when they host the New Jersey Jackals at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

Game time for Opening Day is 7 p.m.

The Boulders will conclude their two-game opening series with New Jersey the following day. That game is also a 7 p.m. start.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

