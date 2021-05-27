Jacob's Village Game Scheduled for July 1 against the Y'alls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Jacob's Village announced the continuation of a 16-year partnership, highlighted by an Otters' game on July 1 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls to benefit Jacob's Village.

The game has usually been in early May on the Otters' exhibition schedule, but this season, the game will be during a regular season game on Thursday, July 1.

"We would like to invite all of the Evansville community to come out Thursday, July 1, to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, postgame fireworks, and to support a great cause," Jacob's Village Development Director Laura Hurt said. "It's really a fun night!"

"It's been a wonderful partnership with the Evansville Otters, and over our 15-year history, we have raised over $200,000 to support people with disabilities."

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

"This will be a fun, family-friendly game. We invite the community to come out on Thursday, July 1 to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, fireworks, free popcorn provided by Wolk Financial, door prizes, Thirsty Thursday, a big half-pot, live DJ, and more!" Hurt added.

"The Otters are happy to continue this partnership after not hosting the Jacob's Village game in 2020 due to the pandemic," Otters Vice President, Sales Joel Padfield said. "We're excited to see the fans back at the ballpark and come to this game in the regular season, which should be a fun, special night at Bosse Field."

$5 general admission tickets for this year's game may be purchased at all G.D. Ritzy's locations, Bosse Field and Jacob's Village beginning Thursday. The Bosse Field box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at www.jacobsvillage.org.

Fans will enjoy new sights, sounds and smells in coming back to the ballpark this year.

The Otters' home opener will be Saturday, May 29 at 6:35 p.m. against Equipe Quebec, a Canadian-based team with players from the different provinces of Canada.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

