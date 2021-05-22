Butler, Walkinshaw Lift Ports over Rawhide

VISALIA, Ca. - Lawrence Butler hit two home runs, Tyler Soderstrom had three hits, and Jake Walkinshaw fired six shutout, one-hit innings and the Ports won their second game in a row, cruising to a 7-2 win over the Rawhide on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

After playing from behind in each of the first three games of the series, it was the Ports' turn to get off to a good start with a three run top of the first. Hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time in 2021, Butler set the tone for the evening, sending the second pitch he saw from Visalia starter Brandon Pfaadt over the fence in left for a leadoff home run to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Lazaro Armenteros followed Butler's leadoff shot with a four-pitch walk, and after a stolen base came around to score the Ports' second run on Danny Bautista's double down the left field line. Stockton made it 3-0 when T.J. Schofield-Sam drove Bautista home with a fielders' choice.

The Ports (7-9) added two more in the seventh. Shortstop Robert Puason singled with one out to get the inning started, and then Butler ripped double to right to score Puason and give the Ports a 4-0 lead. After Butler moved up to third on a wild pitch, Soderstrom brought him home with a single to right with two outs to put Stockton up by five.

The Rawhide made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth, scoring twice and bringing the tying run to the plate against Ports reliever Garrett Acton, but Dallas Woolfolk got the Ports out of the jam by inducing a ground ball to third to end the threat.

The Ports then got two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Butler clubbed another leadoff home run off the video board in left to make it 6-2, and then Bautista followed a Tyler Soderstrom double with an RBI single to make it 7-2.

The early offense made a winner of Ports starter Jake Walkinshaw (1-0), who took a no-hitter into the sixth. The right-hander cruised through six shutout innings giving up just one hit and striking out five. It was the first win for a Ports starter in 2021.

Winners of three of the first four games of the series, the Ports will go for their third straight victory and series win behind right-hander Grant Judkins on Saturday evening with the first pitch at 6:00 pm. All games can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280 or the iHeart Radio app.

