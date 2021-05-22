Storm Lose First Pitcher's Duel of the Year

For the first time this homestand, the Storm played an entire game without committing a single error or giving up 3 runs, and yet they dropped the pitcher's duel to the Quakes by a score of 2-0.

On the first Fireworks Friday of the year, there was almost no explosive offense to be found. The Quakes scored on a couple of routine plays while the Storm nabbed 7 walks and 6 hits, 5 of the 6 being singles. The only time the Storm truly threatened to score was in the opening inning when they loaded the bases off of 2 singles and 1 walk by Matthew Acosta.

Tonight's game was so heavily pitcher-friendly that even one of the two runs in it came on a soft single to center field.

The two bright spots tonight, outside of the airtight defense, was the pitching of Nick Thwait and Levi Thomas.

Thwait opened the game and cruised through 3 innings before halting briefly in the fourth when he was forced to throw 32 pitches. He was able to work around the inning, however, giving him 4 innings pitched, 4 strike outs and just 1 earned run. Thomas then piggybacked off of his excellent start by throwing the final 5 innings of the game, striking out 5, and also collecting just 1 earned run.

Thomas ran into a bit of trouble in the top of the 9th when, following a triple, Sauryn Lao blasted a fly ball to right fielder Jack Stronach who was able to not only make the catch but deliver a perfect strike to home plate, ending the inning on an incredible double play.

The Storm will play the Quakes again tomorrow night at The Diamond at 6:35.

