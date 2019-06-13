Buck's Big Hit Lifts Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - Rookie Grant Buck drove home the first two runs of his professional career with a two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth, propelling the Cleburne Railroaders to a 7-6 win over the Kansas City T-Bones on Thursday night at The Depot.

It was a back-and-forth affair, as the game featured four blown leads. Kansas City (11-14) struck first on the first hitter of the game, as Danny Mars lifted a solo home run against Charlie Gillies to start the game. The Railroaders (13-13) had a quick answer in the bottom of the first, tying the game on an RBI single from Chase Simpson.

An RBI single from Christian Correa and a bases-loaded walk put Kansas City back in front in the top of the fifth, but again the lead did not last long. In the home half of the frame, Logan Trowbridge pulled Cleburne back within 3-2 on a two-out RBI single, then Zach Nehrir delivered a three-run homer over the wall in left for a 5-3 Railroaders lead.

Daniel Hurtado struck out all four hitters he faced to get Cleburne to the eighth with the lead still intact, but with two outs Casey Gillaspie tied the game with a two-run double. Roy Morales followed with a run-scoring single, putting the T-Bones in front 6-5.

Buck's big swing came with runners at first and third against Kansas City reliever Robert Calvano (0-2). The 2-0 pitch from Calvano was driven to deep left-center field, narrowly avoiding the glove of centerfielder Danny Mars to give the Railroaders the lead.

Tyler Wilson nailed down his third save with a scoreless top of the ninth, striking out Dylan Tice with the tying run at first to end it.

The Railroaders continue their homestand with a four-game series against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:06 PM. Right-hander Jesus Sanchez (3-2, 3.77) starts for Cleburne, while Sioux City has not yet announced their starter.

