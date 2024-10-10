Bruins Hit the Road against Undefeated Bismarck

October 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The Austin Bruins (5-2-0-0) hit the road this weekend for the first matchup of the season against the Bismarck Bobcats (7-0-0-0). Friday and Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 pm.

The Bruins are fresh off of a three-game weekend, losing two games to the Minot Minotauros before securing two points with a weekend-ending victory over the Minnesota Mallards. The Black and Gold came out flat in Friday night's home opener against Minot, surrendering four unanswered goals through the first two periods. EJ Paddington's team leading sixth goal of the season provided the only scoring for the Bruins in the 5-1 loss.

Untimely penalties late in Saturday's matchup proved to be the deciding factor in the 4-2 loss and the sweep for the Minotauros. Ryan Lund's first career NAHL goal tied the game up for the Bruins in the second period, while Emil Samuelsson put the Bruins ahead. The Bruins penalty kill unit saw the ice eight times on Saturday, including four times in the last eight minutes of the game.

A bounce back performance in Sunday's first meeting all-time against the Mallards saw six different goal scores for the Black and Gold, including first career goals for Kam Kaiser and Gavin Cherry.

The Bruins currently sit in third in the Central Division behind undefeated Bismarck and Aberdeen (5-0-0-0).

The Bobcats are fresh off of a weekend sweep of the Mallards, with a resounding 6-1 win on Friday and a 2-1 victory on Saturday. The Bobcats average just under four goals per game this season while allowing 1.71 goals against.

Robert Morris commit Julian Beaumont paces Bismarck with five goals and eleven points. Netminder Tomas Anderson ranks fifth in the NAHL with a 1.49 GAA and seventh in wins with four.

Both games with be streamed on NATV (nahltv.com) with Bruins Broadcaster David Koier providing play-by-play commentary.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.