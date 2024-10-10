Weekend Preview 10/11-12

October 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves travel to Shreveport, LA to take on the Mudbugs Oct.11 & 12. This is the Ice Wolves' only trip to Shreveport this season. Last season, the Ice Wolves split both game with the Mudbugs in Shreveport winning the Friday night contest 5-3 and then dropped the Saturday game. The Mudbugs will visit Albuquerque when the calendar year changes Jan. 3 & 4.

The Ice Wolves are in the midst of a nine game road trip while the Mudbugs are in the middle of a nine game homestand. Shreveport's record at home this season is 3-2 and the Ice Wolves are looking for their first road win of the season.

The Ice Wolves are lead by Bryce Johnson and Andy Earl with six points each. Bryce Johnson leads the team with three goals while, Andy Earl and Ethan Hull are tied with four assists each for the team lead. The Mudbugs are lead by returning forward Brent Litchard who has eight points, his six assists leads the team as well. Lucas Deeb, another returning forward, leads the Mudbugs with four goals.

All games this weekend will be available on NATV and selecting the away audio. Each game this weekend will start at 7:11 p.m. CT/6:11 p.m. MT.

