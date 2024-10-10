Solomon Commits to UMass Lowell

October 10, 2024

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that goaltender Jack Solomon has committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell to further his academic and playing career.

"It means so much to me to be able to continue my career at the collegiate level," Solomon said. "It's been my dream ever since I was a kid."

Solomon has started in net for five of the first seven games of the Bruins season, boasting a 2.38 goals against average. The St. Louis native holds a 3-2 record, making 113 saves for a .904 save percentage.

A first-year Bruins, Solomon is excited to continue to develop under the tutelage of the Bruins coaching staff. "Coach Howard's structure is very similar to the college game and will help get me more used to the systems that might be used at Lowell."

"We are really happy for Jack and his family!" Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "He came to Austin for the exposure to colleges and he has earned his scholarship. We are excited to help him continue his development throughout the season."

UMass Lowell is a Division I hockey program that currently plays in the Hockey East Association, a hockey-only conference based in New England. The River Hawks open their season on Friday with a two-game series against the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

"I decided on UMass Lowell because it checked off so many boxes that I was looking for in a college. From the campus, the facilities, education and their coaches," Solomon commented. "They also have a history of producing goalies to the highest level."

Reflecting on what got him to this moment, Solomon was grateful for those who have helped him get here. "I just want to thank everyone who's helped me along the way and gave me advice. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year in Austin!"

