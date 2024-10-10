St. Clair to Take Next Step in Coaching Career

October 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Minnesota Wilderness head coach Colten St. Clair today announced he is resigning his position with the squad effective immediately. St. Clair is moving on to pursue another coaching opportunity; details on his new job have not yet been announced.

In the meantime, the Wilderness have named assistant coach Evan Alexius as interim head coach, and director of player personnel Kevin Smalley as interim assistant coach. Alexius and Smalley will be the staff behind the bench for this weekend's games in Springfield, IL, vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues. Both will hold their interim titles until a new head coach has been officially hired.

St. Clair, a native of Gilbert, AZ, was in his second season leading the Wilderness. He finishes his tenure in Cloquet with a 33-30-6 regular season record, and 1-3 playoff mark. St. Clair also helped secure NCAA Division 1 commitments for three players from the 2023-24 season: Ashton Dahms (Minnesota-Duluth), Ren Morque (Air Force Academy) and Gustavs Ozolins (Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute).

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.