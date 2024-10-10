Reunited in Minot: Ian Spencer and Connor Thue

October 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Ian Spencer and Connor Thue's journey from their hometown teams to Shattuck St. Mary's was shaped by unexpected turns, funny memories, and a shared passion for hockey. Both players, from different parts of the country, ended up at the Minnesota boarding school after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the trajectory of their hometown hockey plans.

Shattuck-St. Mary's (SSM), Hockey Center of Excellence, is an internationally known hockey development program for student-athletes in grades 7-12. The program is one of the most successful at combining elite-level hockey training, development, and competition with the demanding academics of a college-prep school.

The decision to attend SSM offered a fresh start for Ian and Connor. For Ian, it was navigating the difficulty of playing for a Chicago-based team that was falling apart. "It was weird, coming from a huge public school," Ian recalled, "but the transition became easier once I realized this was the right place for me to grow as a player." Connor's path was equally unplanned. He had spent his time at home playing for the Junior Kings in California, never intending to leave. However, rumors about hockey shutting down in his home state due to the pandemic forced him to reconsider. "I was 15, just staying home, and suddenly I had to leave," Connor said. "It was tough, but a friend who was already at Shattuck convinced me to check it out." Upon arriving at Shattuck, the two ended up as roommates. "Living in the dorms for four months straight, having

the same goals and dreams-it brought us really close," Ian explained. Both players fondly recalled the chaos of dorm life, sharing plenty of laughter.

One of their favorite stories was from their first night together in the dorm. "We didn't even know the guy, and it was literally our first night in the dorms," Ian said, laughing. "We'd just had our first dorm meeting-it's like 9:30 p.m.-and Connor and I thought it would be hilarious to steal this kid's entire bed before he moved in the next day. Not just the mattress, but the whole bed frame, too." Not to mention, they were both "rookies," and this kid was a returning player as well. Connor, laughing along, added, "We still have no idea where we even put it. I can't even remember. We just hid it somewhere, probably in another guy's room, and figured it would blow over."

Long story short, it didn't blow over. The dorm parent caught on and called an emergency dorm meeting the next day. "They lined us all up outside our doors and they were threatening to suspend everyone if nobody confessed to the prank," Ian said. "We were all sweating it. There was talk about how we wouldn't be allowed to play hockey if the bed wasn't found, so we were like, 'Okay, maybe this wasn't the best idea for the first night.'" Eventually, they came clean, and everyone on the team had to hear the coaching staff yell at the pair, warning everyone not to mess around. The story became a legendary moment of their dorm days. "We learned our lesson," Connor said, shaking his head with a smile. The two could barely finish telling the story without dying of laughter and their cameras shaking.

Their senior year at Shattuck was capped off with an even more incredible achievement. They played on the same team, winning the National Championship and ending a ten-year drought for the prep team. "You go back to school the next day, and you feel like the man," Connor recalled smiling. "That was the best feeling in the world-everyone was friends with everyone, and that made winning so special," Ian added.

Additionally, the pair recalled one of their favorite post-championship moments with their coach. "After we won nationals, Connor and I were messing around at the front of the bus. Everyone was wearing these "In-N-Out" paper hats. Connor grabbed a Sharpie and wrote 'Surfs Up' on it." Ian said. "Then we tossed it onto the coach's seat for him to wear," Connor added. The pair were dying laughing about how their Coach wore the hat the entire bus ride back. "It was

hilarious because he is like the most serious guy ever, and it was so random," Connor added.

After graduation from SSM, their paths separated briefly. Ian moved straight to Minot, joining the Minotauros after being scouted by head coach Cody Campbell. "It felt like a natural move," Ian said. "I was ready to take the next step into junior hockey, and Cody really knew how to bring the team together." Meanwhile, Connor went to play for the Humboldt Broncos in

Saskatchewan, looking for a new opportunity to develop his game. Eventually, he ended up in Minot, reuniting with Ian. "I wanted to move to a different league, and Minot just made sense," Connor said. "Ian kept talking about how great it was, and then I connected with Cody, and everything seemed to line up," he added.

Reuniting to Minot was like picking up where they left off at Shattuck. Their friendship on and off the ice only grew stronger. "Playing together again-it just makes everything click," Ian said. "We can anticipate each other's moves on the ice. It's like second nature."

Now, the two have their eyes on new goals for the season. For the team, it's all about continuing to build confidence and help the Tauros reach 40, maybe 45, wins this season. "We've got short-term goals, but ultimately, everyone wants to win the Robertson Cup," Ian explained. Connor echoed his sentiment, adding that the key is to "trust Coach Campbell with everything and keep building our team culture." Ian agreed, chiming in, "Coach is a beauty."

From stealing beds on the first night at Shattuck to competing for a championship and then reuniting in Minot, Ian and Connor's shared experiences have forged a deep friendship and have no shortage of laughter. Whether on the ice or off, they've learned that their friendship is something that will last a lifetime.

Josie Koering, www.minotauroshockey.com

