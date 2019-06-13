Browns Drop Finale to Senators

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies, who played as the St. Louis Browns, lost 4-1 to the River City Rascals, who played as the Washington Senators, Thursday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

More than 5,000 people turned out in Sauget for St. Louis Browns Night, which featured a Roy Sievers bobblehead giveaway and both teams wearing custom throwback jerseys.

The Browns (14-16) lost their second straight series finale, although they won the first two games of both three-game sets.

Dominic Topoozian (3-1) turned in another quality start but took a hard-luck loss. He allowed only one earned run (four total) over 6 2/3 innings and struck out two.

The Senators (17-13) hit two home runs - a solo shot by Trevor Achenbach and a two-run big fly by James Morisano.

Brent Sakurai extended his hitting streak yet again. He has hit in 14 straight games, the longest hitting streak for a Grizzlie (or a Brown) in 2019. The franchise record is 23 straight games, shared by Joseph Scaperotta and Cody Livesay.

Gateway will return to Grizzlies uniforms Friday for the 7:05 p.m. CDT opener of a three-game series against Windy City at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

