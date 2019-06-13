Colt World Series Tickets on Sale Now

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that tickets for the 2019 Colt World Series are on sale now. The tournament, which will be hosted at Rent One Park for the second consecutive year, runs from Friday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Fans can attend the Colt World Series by purchasing day passes for $10 or an all-session pass, which covers the entire tournament, for $25. Tickets can be purchased at the Rent One Park box office, or by calling (618) 998-8499.

"The City of Marion is excited to partner once again with the Southern Illinois Miners and Visit SI to bring the Colt World Series back to Rent One Park," said Michael Absher, the Mayor of Marion. "This is a great opportunity to showcase everything our city and our region has to offer."

"We are excited to welcome the Colt League World Series back to Williamson County," added Shannon Wiesenmayer, (position) at Visit SI. "Hosting these teams from all over the world gives us the opportunity to showcase beautiful Southern Illinois. Last year's visitors experienced local cuisine, shopping, and even enjoyed laser tag at Pirate Pete's. We hope our communities will rally around this event and show their support and hospitality."

Last year, Levittown, Puerto Rico won the tournament with a thrilling, 5-4 win over Seoul, South Korea in a championship game that came down to the final out, while area host team Southern Illinois won two games to make it to the semifinals.

The Colt World Series is PONY Baseball's second-longest running World Series event, now in its 66th season featuring players age 16 and under. It is a ten-team tournament consisting of two, double-elimination brackets as well as ninth and tenth place games. Four teams will come from the continental United States (North, South, East and West zones), along with four international teams from the Asia-Pacific, European, Mexican and Caribbean zones, one city host team from Marion, Illinois, and one area host team from Southern Illinois.

PONY Baseball and Softbal (which stands for Protect Our Nation's Youth) was founded in the summer of 1951 as a transition league for 13 and 14-year old players designed to take graduates of Little League baseball from that diamond to the regulation size diamond. Headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania, PONY Baseball has developed a program that mirrors Major League Baseball rules and regulations as well as a postseason tournament system. The World Series are hosted at almost every level of PONY Baseball, and held across the United States.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

