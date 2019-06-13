Motte and Robinson Added to Legends Game

O'Fallon, Mo. - The River City Rascals announced that former Cardinals pitcher Jason Motte and outfielder Kerry Robinson have been added to the 2019 STL Legends Game Roster. The pair joins Cardinals Lance Berkman and Bo Hart along with former St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce and Andy McCollum for the third annual event.

Jason Motte played nine seasons in Major League Baseball, including spending six with the Cardinals and also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves. Motte recorded the final out of the Cardinals 2011 World Series run before being installed as the team's primary closer in 2012 where he made a league-leading 42 saves. Motte posted a career 3.30 ERA, 60 saves and 375 strikeouts in 397 2/3 innings pitched.

St. Louis-native Kerry Robinson spent seven seasons in MLB, including three years with the Cardinals. Robinson was part of two Cardinals Central Division title winning teams in 2001 and 2002. He began his professional career as a 34th round draft pick of the Cardinals before being traded to and making his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 1998. Robinson is most-remembered by Cardinals fans for his game-winning, walk-off home run against the Cubs in 2003.

