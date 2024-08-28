Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC Match Postponed
August 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Brooklyn FC's home opener this Saturday against Carolina Ascent FC has been postponed. During installation of the soccer turf at Maimonides Park, the league and Brooklyn FC identified deficiencies that have rendered the field surface unplayable. The health and safety of our players, staff, and fans is our top priority and this decision reflects our commitment to their well-being. The match will be rescheduled for a later date.
