Liquid Death Becomes Official Partner of Brooklyn Football Club's Women's Franchise

August 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Liquid Death, the healthy beverage platform and one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic brands, is now the official kit sponsor and water partner of Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC). The new Brooklyn Football Club kits will be on display at the inaugural opening day match for the women's team against Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, August 31, at 7:30 pm ET at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, NY.

"This is our first venture into professional US soccer, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be on this journey with the Brooklyn Football Club women's team," said Ryan Heuser, Liquid Death's senior vice president of experiential marketing. "We are excited to have our kit signage on display during the club's season-opening match and to provide infinitely recyclable, ice-cold cans of Liquid Death to the passionate fans of Brooklyn."

As part of the agreement, fans will see Liquid Death at all Brooklyn FC concession stands, stadium signage, and special edition jerseys. Liquid Death will also collaborate on sideline ad boards and signage throughout the stadium, as well as joint events and co-promotions. Kits will be available for sale at the official Brooklyn FC online store.

"The partnership between Brooklyn Football Club and Liquid Death is an important step both for our fast-growing clubs as well as for US soccer as a whole," said Matt Rizzetta, President of Brooklyn Football Club and Chairman of North Sixth Group, principal owner and operator of the club. "Professional soccer in the US continues to attract the attention of the world's most innovative brands, and we feel the marriage of Brooklyn Football Club and Liquid Death is a great example of this."

Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to promote both sustainability and healthy products. Liquid Death's social following captures more than 9.8 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, making it the third most followed beverage brand globally. The company donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits as part of its partnership with 5Gyres and the Thirst Project.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.