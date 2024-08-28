August 31st Match Postponed

August 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn Football Club's home opener this Saturday, August 31, against Carolina Ascent FC has been postponed. During the installation of the soccer turf at Maimonides Park, the league and Brooklyn FC identified deficiencies that have rendered the field surface unplayable. The health and safety of our players, staff, and fans is our top priority, and this decision reflects our commitment to their well-being. The match will be rescheduled at a later date.

Our next home match will now be on September 25th. All season ticket holders do not need to take any action, as their tickets will be good for the makeup date, which will be announced at a later date. For all other ticket holders, your ticket can 1) be utilized for the makeup game (date TBD), in which no action is needed; 2) be exchanged for a ticket comparable in price and location to another game during the 2024-25 USL Super League regular season; or 3) be refunded.

To request an exchange or refund, please contact your point of purchase. If you purchased directly through SeatGeek, please contact them directly at (888) 798-8826 during their business hours of 9:00 am - 1:00 am ET. If you purchased directly through the front office of Brooklyn FC, please call us at (347) 714-5140 or email us at tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com.

We look forward to hitting the road and then providing an amazing experience once we are back home on September 25th, ready to inaugurate a new era in women's soccer.

