Bristol Pirates Issue Statement on Blake Bivens

August 28, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol Pirates News Release





The Bristol Pirates and Bristol Baseball, Inc. are saddened to learn of the recent tragedy to befall the family of Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Blake Bivens. We had come to know and respect Bivens as an athlete and as a person during his time playing in the Appalachian League with the Princeton Rays in 2015.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bivens, his family and friends and the Rays organization in this time of mourning. Prior to tonight's game, the Bristol Pirates and the Danville Braves will be observing a moment of silence for Bivens and his family.

